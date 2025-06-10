Govt proposes 18% sales tax on online shopping in Budget 2025-26

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has proposed an 18% sales tax on online shopping in the 2025-26 budget.

While presenting the budget in the National Assembly, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb suggested amendments to the Sales Tax Act, stating that the rapid growth of online businesses and digital marketplaces has created challenges for traditional businesses that comply with tax laws.

To ensure fair competition and full compliance with tax regulations, the minister proposed that courier and logistics service providers delivering for e-commerce platforms will collect 18% sales tax from these platforms and deposit it accordingly.