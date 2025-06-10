Mother kills 8-year-old daughter to remarry in Mandi Bahauddin

MANDI BAHAUDDIN – In a shocking and brutal incident, a woman allegedly murdered her 8-year-old daughter to remove what she saw as an “obstacle” to her second marriage.

The accused, Almas Bibi, brutally killed her daughter, Kiran Shehzadi, in the Muradwal area of Mandi Bahauddin and then staged a fake kidnapping to cover up the crime.

Police revealed that Almas Bibi struck her daughter on the head with a stick, causing fatal injuries, and later dumped the body in a sugarcane field.

The victim had been visiting her mother at a relative’s house during Eid when the crime took place. The next day, the girl’s body was discovered, sending shockwaves through the community.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, admitting that she wanted to remarry and saw her daughter as a hindrance to her plans.

Initially, she filed a false kidnapping report at the Malikwal police station to mislead investigators. However, police uncovered the truth through professional investigation.

A case has been registered against the mother under charges of murder and filing a false FIR. Further investigation is underway.

The tragic incident has drawn widespread condemnation, with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif taking notice of the case.

The local community remains in a state of grief and horror over the brutal killing of an innocent child. Authorities have assured that justice will be served.