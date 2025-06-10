Punjab boards to take decision on class 9, 10 results dates this week

LAHORE – The Punjab Board Committee of Chairmen will hold a meeting this week to take a decision on the date to announce the results for class 9 and 10.

The meeting will be held in Lahore on June 13 when the dates for the results will be finalised as so far no decision has been taken in this regard.

The board will give final nod to the dates to be decided for the declaration of results.

The annual examinations of class 9 and 10 culminated in early May with students now waiting for their results.

Thousands of students across Punjab are anxiously waiting for their matriculation results, which will play a key role in shaping their academic future.

These results will help students decide their next steps, including which stream to pursue in intermediate—science, commerce, or humanities. Many are also considering admission to colleges or vocational institutes, depending on their marks.

Parents and teachers are equally concerned, as future career planning often begins with these crucial results. Until the final announcement is made by the respective education boards, students remain in a state of uncertainty, hoping their hard work will be rewarded with success.