‘Below Toilet Cleaner’: Suhail Warraich’s calm response to Fiza Ali’s jab goes viral

KARACHI – TV actor and host Fiza Ali stirred controversy with triggering remark aimed at seasoned journalist and TV host Suhail Warraich during her recent appearance on an Eid special program.

While speaking on the show hosted by Kamran Shahid, Fiza said, “If Suhail Warraich had not been a journalist, he would have been a washroom janitor in some foreign country,” and it had everyone talking.

The statement quickly drew backlash on social media and from media circles, prompting widespread criticism for targeting a respected figure in journalism. In response, Aik Din Geo Kay Sath host chose not to retaliate. Instead, he responded with humility and grace, saying, “My status is even below toilet cleaners. I am street dust, as Mian Muhammad Bakhsh once called himself ‘Galiyan Da Rora Kora’.”

Warraich further praised cleaners, saying cleaning others’ waste is a noble and honorable job and should not be used as an insult.