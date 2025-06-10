Two women raped in Rawalpindi amid Eidul Azha Festivities

RAWALPINDI – At least two incidents of sexual assault were reported from Rawalpindi, as women were subjected to rape and blackmail in separate cases.

In first case, a man allegedly entered a woman’s home under the pretense of distributing sacrificial meat and sexually assaulted her. According to the FIR lodged at Morgah Police Station, the suspect, identified as Chaudhry Tariq, reportedly entered the house around 3:30 PM, claiming to deliver meat, and sexually assaulted her.

Police responded promptly after receiving a call on emergency number 15, and an investigation is now underway.

In a separate, a matric student was raped and blackmailed by two suspects who also recorded videos of the abuse. The case, registered at Saddar Bairooni Police Station, stated that victim’s friend arranged meetings between her and the primary suspect, Naqqash, who lured the girl with promises of marriage.

The suspect is accused of raping her multiple times and recording explicit videos. Naqqash’s cousin, Basit, also harassed the girl and pressured her into a relationship. When the victim failed to meet their escalating demands, the suspects reportedly leaked her video online.