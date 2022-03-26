IHC orders action against JUI-F activists trying to stage a sit-in on Srinagar Highway
Web Desk
09:48 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
IHC orders action against JUI-F activists trying to stage a sit-in on Srinagar Highway
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah has ordered strict action against the JUI-F officials who staged a sit-in on Srinagar Highway in violation of the court orders.

He issued these orders while hearing a petition seeking contempt of court proceedings against the JUI-F activists. 

According to reports, the capital administration and the district magistrate took a stand in the contempt of court petition filed against Maulana Abdul Majeed Hazarawi and Mufti Abdullah of the JUI-F.

The ICT administration apprised the court that the JUI-F had been threatening them with consequences through Ansar-ul-Islam.

The IHC chief justice ordered contempt proceedings against the local leadership of the Fazl-led JUI-F for not complying with the court orders. 

Justice Minallah said in the order that causing obstruction, inconvenience, annoyance or damage to other citizens was an offence and the magistrate was empowered to pass orders to prevent such obstruction under the law.

He remarked that no one was above the law and said that political parties were not supposed to disobey the law and the lawful orders issued by the district magistrate. All political parties, which have been granted permissions/NOCs, are bound by the conditions mentioned therein, he added.

The court disposed of the petition after ordering the authorities to enforce the NOC conditions.

The development comes as Srinagar Highway is being blocked and a stage is being set for the JUI-F rally. The capital administration said that JUI-F's decision affects citizens' right to free movement and businesses.

Rangers to take over Islamabad’s Red Zone ... 09:31 PM | 14 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The interior ministry has decided to hand over the security of the capital’s Red Zone to ...

Earlier, a bench presided over by Chief Justice Athar Minallah made several observations on the plea seeking to stop rallies.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has also refused to allow any party to stage a sit-in in the federal capital.

More From This Category
Buzdar prepares summary to dissolve Punjab ...
08:52 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
Six terrorists killed, soldier martyred during ...
08:07 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
Nawaz Sharif to target army, judiciary again to ...
08:26 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
DJ Butt to again rock PTI's March 27 power show
06:39 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
Nankana Sikhs present ceremonial dagger to cops ...
06:00 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
Chaudhry Nisar denies meeting with PM Imran amid ...
04:59 PM | 26 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Naumaan Ijaz reveals why he initially considered leaving acting 
08:51 PM | 26 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr