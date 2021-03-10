ECP delays Daska by-poll to ensure transparency

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rescheduled the re-election in NA-75 Daska constituency to April 10, 2021 from March 18.

The Commission in a statement said that rescheduling has been made to ensure transparency in the polls and make matters related to administration foolproof.

The by-poll in the constituency was originally held on February 19 but the ECP declared it null and void over suspicion of rigging after presiding officers of 20 polling stations went missing after the polling and they submitted results after the delay of nearly 14 hours.

Subsequently, the Commission issued an order for holding fresh polls in NA-75 Daska.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has sought details of by-polls in the constituency while hearing a petition filed by the PTI against ECP’s fresh polling order.

The by-election in the constituency was marred by chaos after clashes erupted between the PTI and PML-N on February 19. Two people were also killed during the violent clashes and firing incidents.