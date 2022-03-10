SC issues notice to PM Imran in Ayaz Sadiq’s 2013 elections case

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan in a petition filed by PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq seven year ago against a decision of an election tribunal to declare latter’s victory in Lahore's NA-122 constituency in the 2013 general elections null and void.

Back in 2015, Lahore’s election tribunal invalidated 2013 election in the constituency and ordered re-polling. However, Ayaz Sadiq won the seat again by beating PTI leader Aleem Khan with a thin majority.

During today’s hearing, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that the term of the polls had already ended as the case is related to the 2013 general elections.

To which, the petitioner said that he was wrongly accused of rigging the elections and later fined by the tribunal unjustly.

After hearing the arguments, the top court issued notices to the prime minister, Election Commission of Pakistan and Nadra.

NA-122 Lahore is one of the four constituencies where PTI chairman Imran Khan had demanded a vote audit after 2013 General Elections. Imran Khan had lost to Ayaz Sadiq at this constituency in 2013 polls.