Sindh appoints Imran Yaqoob as new Karachi police chief
Share
KARACHI – The Sindh government Monday notified the appointment of Imran Yaqoob Minhas as the new Additional Inspector General of Police, Karachi.
The notification was issued by the Services, General, Administration, and Coordination Department.
The new police chief has replaced Ghulam Nabi Memon while it is yet to announce where former Karachi police chief has been transferred.
Before the latest responsibility, the new Karachi police had been serving as additional inspector general of police, special branch Sindh.
Minhad joined the civil service in 1999 in the 19th Common Course and he started his career in the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) from Punjab. He has also been served in Sindh and Balochistan.
Karachi police to escort citizens withdrawing ... 11:06 AM | 11 Feb, 2021
KARACHI – The police in Sindh capital have decided to escort citizens who withdraw half a million or more cash ...
- Sindh appoints Imran Yaqoob as new Karachi police chief07:38 PM | 10 May, 2021
- Pakistan welcomes Taliban's ceasefire on Eid-ul-Fitr in Afghanistan07:01 PM | 10 May, 2021
- Babar Azam becomes first Pakistan skipper to win opening four Tests06:42 PM | 10 May, 2021
- Hassan Ali becomes leading wicket-taker in 202106:27 PM | 10 May, 2021
- Afghan President hails Pakistan's peace efforts in meeting with COAS ...06:04 PM | 10 May, 2021
- Why 'Sexify' is trending in Pakistan, Saba Qamar has a question for ...04:39 PM | 10 May, 2021
- Dananeer Mobeen's version of ‘Mustafa Jaan-e-Rehmat’ leaves fans ...03:27 PM | 10 May, 2021
- After Twitter suspension, Instagram takes action against Kangana ...02:23 PM | 10 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021
- Stars who have insured their body parts07:06 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021