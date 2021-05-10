Sindh appoints Imran Yaqoob as new Karachi police chief

07:38 PM | 10 May, 2021
KARACHI – The Sindh government Monday notified the appointment of Imran Yaqoob Minhas as the new Additional Inspector General of Police, Karachi.

The notification was issued by the Services, General, Administration, and Coordination Department.

The new police chief has replaced Ghulam Nabi Memon while it is yet to announce where former Karachi police chief has been transferred.

Before the latest responsibility, the new Karachi police had been serving as additional inspector general of police, special branch Sindh.

Minhad joined the civil service in 1999 in the 19th Common Course and he started his career in the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) from Punjab. He has also been served in Sindh and Balochistan.

