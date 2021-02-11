Karachi police to escort citizens withdrawing half-million or more from banks

KARACHI – The police in Sindh capital have decided to escort citizens who withdraw half a million or more cash from banks within the vicinity of the SITE Industrial Area.

The first of its kind of initiative has taken in view of the spike in recent crime incidents, particularly those of cash-snatching.

SITE Industrial Area police have placed pamphlets outside banks, asking citizens to contact them before withdrawing half-million or more cash from any bank in the area.

Traders or other citizens withdrawing this much amount from any branch of any bank can approach the police for security. The police further announced that CCTV cameras have also been installed in the surroundings of the banks to ensure safety for the citizens.