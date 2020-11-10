Pakistani rights activist claims harassment at President House – VIDEO
Web Desk
09:25 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
Pakistani rights activist claims harassment at President House – VIDEO
Share

ISLAMABAD – Renowned rights activist Maria Iqbal Tarana has accused an senior government official of harassing her when she was visiting President House for an event. 

The alleged victim, who is founder of an organization Aam Taleem that works for education, shared her ordeal in a series of tweets. 

Tarana revealed that she was invited for an event at the President House “where after refusing the uncomfortable physical proximity of a responsible, I was told that I did not belong there”.

Demanding an investigation into the matter, she also named the alleged harasser. 

“The person in question was Afaaq Ahmed, Chief Protocol Officer, the matter needs to be investigated and the responsible be punished,” she wrote.

If people performing duties in key offices do not have etiquette to talk to the teacher then who will care about it, she said. 

“If men working on majestic position in eminent offices of Pakistan  doesn't know how to talk to a woman then who knows ?” Trana, who is former Chairperson Commission on status of women Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Youth Forum for Kashmir & People's commission for Minority rights.

More From This Category
Pakistan congratulates Azerbaijan on ...
11:54 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
20 dead after motorcycle rickshaw plunges into ...
11:17 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
Iranian FM Zarif reaches Pakistan on two-day ...
10:35 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
Watch – Pakistani, Russian special forces ...
10:27 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
Pakistani rights activist claims harassment at ...
09:25 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
Bilawal welcomes, Nawaz rejects Army’s inquiry ...
09:00 PM | 10 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fantastic Beasts 3 release date delayed after Depp's exit
12:21 PM | 10 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr