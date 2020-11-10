Putin says Russia fully agrees with Pakistan's proposal on COVID-19 vaccine
Web Desk
06:32 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
Putin says Russia fully agrees with Pakistan's proposal on COVID-19 vaccine
SOCHI/ISLAMABAD – Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan that a COVID-19 vaccine should be a global public good.

Speaking at the Russia-hosted summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Tuesday, Khan said that the member nations must take a "united stand that a COVID-19 vaccine must be viewed as a global public good affordable and accessible for all.

The Pakistani premier added that Pakistan in coordination with China is working to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus and supports Chinese efforts to contain the pandemic in providing protection equipment to the deserving nations.

"I fully agree with you that the vaccine should be a global commons," Putin said, reacting to the speech.

The Russian leader also addressed Khan's remark that it was unclear when the world gets the vaccine available to all.

Putin recalled that Russia has registered two coronavirus vaccines, which have proved to be safe and effective, with another one being in the pipeline.

The president noted that Russia stands ready to cooperate on the issue with countries within the SCO and beyond.

