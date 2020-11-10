SCO Summit – Pakistan PM calls for global efforts to combat COVID-19
Web Desk
06:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
SCO Summit – Pakistan PM calls for global efforts to combat COVID-19
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for global coordinated efforts to combat adverse impacts of coronavirus pandemic and to fight with its emerging second wave.

Addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization through video link today (Tuesday), he said Pakistan in coordination with China is working to develop a vaccine for the virus.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan supports Chinese efforts to contain the pandemic in providing protection equipment to the deserving nations.

He said Pakistan welcomes the initiative of G-20 to provide debt relief to poor economies.

The Prime Minister said we stress on the implementation of United Nations resolutions in maintaining peace around the world. In this regard world nations should condemn the Indian unilateral actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir that can disrupt the regional as well as global peace.

The Prime Minister said there is no military solution to Afghan problem and in this regard we have positively contributed in Afghan peace deal. He said reduction in violence is essential in maintaining peace in Afghanistan. He said return of Afghan Refugees with dignity should be an essential part of Afghanistan peace negotiations.

More From This Category
Pakistan congratulates Azerbaijan on ...
11:54 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
20 dead after motorcycle rickshaw plunges into ...
11:17 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
Iranian FM Zarif reaches Pakistan on two-day ...
10:35 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
Watch – Pakistani, Russian special forces ...
10:27 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
Pakistani rights activist claims harassment at ...
09:25 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
Bilawal welcomes, Nawaz rejects Army’s inquiry ...
09:00 PM | 10 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fantastic Beasts 3 release date delayed after Depp's exit
12:21 PM | 10 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr