SCO Summit – Pakistan PM calls for global efforts to combat COVID-19

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for global coordinated efforts to combat adverse impacts of coronavirus pandemic and to fight with its emerging second wave.

Addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization through video link today (Tuesday), he said Pakistan in coordination with China is working to develop a vaccine for the virus.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan supports Chinese efforts to contain the pandemic in providing protection equipment to the deserving nations.

He said Pakistan welcomes the initiative of G-20 to provide debt relief to poor economies.

The Prime Minister said we stress on the implementation of United Nations resolutions in maintaining peace around the world. In this regard world nations should condemn the Indian unilateral actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir that can disrupt the regional as well as global peace.

The Prime Minister said there is no military solution to Afghan problem and in this regard we have positively contributed in Afghan peace deal. He said reduction in violence is essential in maintaining peace in Afghanistan. He said return of Afghan Refugees with dignity should be an essential part of Afghanistan peace negotiations.