12-year-old girl raped by two men in Kabirwala

KHANEWAL – A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men in Kabirwala tehsil of Khanewal district.

According to media reports, the incident occurred in the Sadar area of Kabirwala, where two unidentified men abducted the girl, Salma Bibi, while she was returning home from a seminary.

The girl cried for help, attracting the attention of local residents who rushed to her aid and rescued her from the assailants. However, the perpetrators managed to escape.

The victim was shifted to THQ Hospital in a critical condition. Police reached the scene, collected evidence, and recorded the victim’s statement.

Police started the investigation.