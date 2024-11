Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – November 11, 2024

KARACHI – Gold Rates per Tola price in Pakistan stands at Rs288,500 and 10-gram rate is Rs247,350 on November 11, 2024 Monday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Gold Rates 24K 22K Per Tola Rs. 288,500 Rs. 264,458 Per 10 Gram Rs. 247,350 Rs. 226,737 Per 1 Gram Rs. 24,735 Rs. 22,673

Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad