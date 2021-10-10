Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 10 October 2021
09:10 AM | 10 Oct, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 10, 2021 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|170.8
|171.8
|Euro
|EUR
|195.5
|197.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|231.5
|234
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|47
|47.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|45.2
|45.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|122
|123.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.75
|388.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|134
|136
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.75
|23.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.45
|23.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.65
|16.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.6
|484.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.45
|36.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.35
|97.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.75
|394.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.8
|40.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|123
|124.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.3
|18.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.8
|160.7
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- PM Imran, COAS, grieved over Mohsin-e-Pakistan Dr Abdul Qadeer ...11:24 AM | 10 Oct, 2021
- TikToker Ayesha Akram demands police protection citing threat to life10:33 AM | 10 Oct, 2021
- Pakistan eyes launch of 5G services by Dec 2022: IT Minister10:09 AM | 10 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan passes away at 8509:41 AM | 10 Oct, 2021
- Pakistan reports 767 new Covid cases, lowest single day figure in ...09:13 AM | 10 Oct, 2021
Veena Malik requests fans to pray for her speedy recovery
07:21 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
- Faakhir Mehmood's mother passes away in Islamabad06:35 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
- Gauri Khan in tears after son Aryan denied bail (VIDEO)07:55 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
- Falak Shabir pens a heartwarming note for Sarah Khan after daughter's ...05:00 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021