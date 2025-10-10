Latest

CAA grants temporary flight permission to Serene Air

By Web Desk
7:56 pm | Oct 10, 2025
ISLAMABAD – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has granted temporary flight permission to Serene Air and issued an official notification in this regard.

According to the CAA letter, Serene Air will operate flights to bring back passengers stranded in Saudi Arabia.

Passengers who had purchased Serene Air tickets have been stuck in Saudi Arabia for several days. The airline has been given two weeks to repatriate them.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority had suspended Serene Air’s flight operations.

