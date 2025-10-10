Islamabad, Rawalpindi Update: Avoid These Blocked Areas today amid protests

RAWALPINDI – Twin cities of Islamabad are on high alert as authorities prepare for explosive protest by religious party as major roads, highways, and entry points have been sealed off, turning the streets into a fortress under tight security.

At least 37 key locations across Rawalpindi and Islamabad have been transformed into checkpoints with barricades, trailers, and heavy police presence. Over 6,000 officers have been deployed, equipped with tear gas, rubber bullets, and 12-bore firearms, while senior officials are authorized to carry guns.

Murree Road, Faizabad, Moti Mahal Chowk, Shamsabad, Dhoke Kala Khan, IJP Road, and all major connecting routes between the cities are now off-limits. GT Road is partially closed at multiple points, and the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus service has been completely suspended.

Authorities also imposed Section 144, banning rallies, processions, public gatherings, and even pillion riding for four days. To control potential chaos, 3G and 4G internet services have been suspended indefinitely.

City Police Officer Khalid Hamdani is personally overseeing operations, while rooftop patrols and special police teams monitor key areas. The government is leaving no stone unturned as it braces for what could be one of the most significant protests in recent years.