Pakistan reaffirms commitment to security, urges joint efforts against terrorism

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reiterated its strong commitment to protecting the security and well-being of its citizens, the Foreign Office stated during a weekly press briefing in Islamabad.

Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said Pakistan’s security forces continue precise, intelligence-based operations in border regions to counter threats from terrorist groups such as Fitna-al-Khwarij and the TTP.

He emphasized that Pakistan respects Afghanistan’s sovereignty and remains committed to dialogue and cooperation to address shared security challenges, urging Kabul to ensure its soil is not used for attacks against Pakistan.

The spokesperson noted that groups like the TTP pose a joint threat to regional peace, calling for collective efforts to dismantle their networks. He added that Pakistan supports Afghanistan’s stability, which depends on firm action against terrorism.

Khan also highlighted Pakistan’s diplomatic initiatives, including Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq’s participation in recent quadrilateral talks with China, Iran, and Russia in Moscow, aimed at enhancing regional security and cooperation against terrorism.