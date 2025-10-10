Three shot dead in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – Three people were killed and two others injured in a shooting during a dispute in the Nogran area of Kahuta Tehsil.

According to police, armed suspects opened fire, killing three and injuring two. Upon receiving the report, Kahuta police and rescue teams immediately reached the scene.

Police said the crime scene was cordoned off and evidence collection began. The deceased were identified as Naseer, Basharat, and Shehzad Akbar, while the injured, Shehzad Ali and Ghazanfar Khan, were shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

Officials stated that the suspects and victims were relatives, and investigations are underway to determine the motive and circumstances of the incident.

Taking notice of the triple murder, Rawalpindi CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani sought a report from the SP Saddar and ordered the immediate arrest of the culprits.

Initial investigations suggest that the firing occurred during a fight, resulting in three deaths and one injury. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and evidence has been collected from the scene.

Police assured that those involved will be arrested and brought to justice.