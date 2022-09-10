Pakistan set to lock horns with Mexico in Socca World Cup 2022
BUDAPEST – Team Green will participate in the six-a-side world cup event, Socca World Cup 2022, in Hungary.
The team traveled to Budapest earlier this week and will play against world-class teams including Mexico, Scotland, Ireland, and Mauritius.
Six teams all around the world will compete in the seven-day competition, Socca World Cup 2022, which is being organized by International Socca Federation a world body for mini football is played on a smaller ground with six players per team.
Pakistan's schedule:
Mexico vs Pakistan - 1AM (11th September - Sunday)
Pakistan vs Mauritius- 7PM (13th September - Tuesday)
Scotland vs Pakistan - 7PM (15th September - Thursday)
Pakistan vs Ireland - 8PM (16th September - Friday)
Reports in media suggest that Pakistan Super League franchise Quetta Gladiators have partnered with Leisure Leagues Pakistan for the international event.
ISF earlier six-a-side world cup events in Portugal and Greece in 2018 and 2019, respectively, while the event was postponed in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.
