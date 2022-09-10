Pakistan set to lock horns with Mexico in Socca World Cup 2022

BUDAPEST – Team Green will participate in the six-a-side world cup event, Socca World Cup 2022, in Hungary.

The team traveled to Budapest earlier this week and will play against world-class teams including Mexico, Scotland, Ireland, and Mauritius.

Six teams all around the world will compete in the seven-day competition, Socca World Cup 2022, which is being organized by International Socca Federation a world body for mini football is played on a smaller ground with six players per team.

Pakistan's schedule:

Mexico vs Pakistan - 1AM (11th September - Sunday)

Pakistan vs Mauritius- 7PM (13th September - Tuesday)

Scotland vs Pakistan - 7PM (15th September - Thursday)

Pakistan vs Ireland - 8PM (16th September - Friday)

Reports in media suggest that Pakistan Super League franchise Quetta Gladiators have partnered with Leisure Leagues Pakistan for the international event.

Pakistan to feature in 6-a-side Socca World Cup 12:25 PM | 6 Jul, 2018 ISLAMABAD - The country’s footballers of 6-a-side Football will see their dreams coming true later this year when ...

ISF earlier six-a-side world cup events in Portugal and Greece in 2018 and 2019, respectively, while the event was postponed in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.