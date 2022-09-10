'US to play its role in enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels,' Pentagon chief tells COAS Bajwa

ISLAMABAD – US Defence Secretary General Lloyd James Austin appreciated Pakistan Army's rescue and relief efforts in areas hit by flooding.

He expressed his views during a telephonic conversation with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The top US defence official expressed his grief over the devastation caused by unprecedented floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims. He offered full support to the people of Pakistan.

He said that the United States has pledged to play its role in enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

During the call, matters of mutual interests, regional stability as well as defence and security cooperation were discussed.