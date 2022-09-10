USAID announces additional $20 million for flood relief efforts in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced to provide an additional $20 million in humanitarian assistance to support the people affected by severe flooding in Pakistan.

The announcement was made by USAID Administrator Samantha Power, who is visiting Pakistan to review flood relief efforts, after holding separate meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Floods resulting from heavy monsoon rains, as well as landslfides and glacial lake outbursts have claimed nearly 1,400 lives in the South Asian country.

Overall 33 million people have been affected, with growers and exporters warning that the country may face food crisis as crops were washed away by floods.

“This support builds on an announcement last week of $30 million in humanitarian assistance to help the people of Pakistan affected by these devastating floods. Since August 12, the United States has provided over $50.1 million in disaster assistance to help the people of Pakistan,” the USAID statement read.

With these additional funds, USAID partners will continue to provide emergency relief supplies, multi-purpose cash and shelter assistance, support for livelihoods, logistics, and humanitarian response coordination systems. USAID will also prioritize water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) assistance as a preventative measure to mitigate the anticipated spread of waterborne diseases, it added.

USAID has also deployed a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) to lead the US government’s humanitarian response efforts in Pakistan.

“This elite team, composed of disaster experts from USAID, is assessing the damage, identifying priority needs, and coordinating with the Government of Pakistan and humanitarian partners. The United States is the single largest humanitarian donor to Pakistan.”

Meanwhile Pakistan's Ambassador to the US Masood Khan has thanked the USAID administrator for her announcement of additional $20 million financial assistance for flood relief.

In a statement, he said this has taken the total US aid volume to 51.1 million dollars.