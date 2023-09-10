Who will win Asia Cup 2023 clash between Pakistan and India? Answer and get chance to win prizes

COLOMBO – Pakistan and India once again lock horns today in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 02.30pm.

Last week, rain washed out the India vs Pakistan group stage match in Pallekele therefore the focus will be on the rain gods this time.

However, this time the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has added a reserve day for the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan.

There is a significant risk of rain interrupting the match, with Colombo having experienced a wet week in the approach to the match, and with the forecast suggesting there is a chance of thunderstorms on the match day.

If the weather clears up in Colombo today, India will test out the readiness of KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah for the ODI World Cup.

On the other hand, Pakistan likely to play the same XI who played the last game against the arch-rivals on Sept 2.