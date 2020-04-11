Security forces kill seven terrorists in N Waziristan
Web Desk
10:41 AM | 11 Apr, 2020
RAWALPINDI - Seven terrorists were killed after security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IOB) in Zakir Khel area of North Waziristan.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), two soldiers also embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire.

23-year old Sepoy Momin Shah Shaheed belonged to Village Garra Hyat D.I.Khan while 31-year old Sepoy Muhammad Sajid Shaheed belonged to village Abdul Jabba, Banda Pir Abbottabad.

