Weather update for Lahore today

Hot and humid weather is expected in Lahore during the next twelve hours.

However, rain with wind and thundershower is expected in northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

Lahore Temperature today

On Friday, the minimum temperature of the city is likely to drop to 35C, and mercury can go up to 37. Winds blew at 7km/h.

Lahore Air Quality Index

Air Quality of Lahore, once known as the city of gardens, reached 57. Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity.

Rain wind, and thundershower is expected in northeast Punjab, the Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir. Gusty/dust-raising winds are likely in central and southern parts of the country during afternoon.

Last 24 Hour Weather

Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain occurred at isolated places in northeast Punjab including Lahore.