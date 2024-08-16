Monsoon system to enter Sindh today, heavy rains expected until Aug 25

KARACHI – The Meteorological Department has stated that a monsoon system will enter Sindh from today, and the monsoon spell is expected to continue in the country until August 25.

According to the Meteorological Department, rain accompanied by thunder and lightning may occur in various cities of Sindh, including Karachi, Ghotki, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Sanghar, Thatta, and Sukkur, until August 19.

On the other hand, heavy rain is forecasted in Gujranwala, Hafizabad, and Chiniot, prompting the NDMA to warn of urban flooding in major cities of Punjab.

The prime minister has issued instructions to the NDMA, PDMA, and other relevant institutions to remain on high alert during the new monsoon spell.

The prime minister also stated that he is personally monitoring the expected intense monsoon spell until August 25 via a dashboard, and preparations for the evacuation of people and drainage during emergencies should be ensured.