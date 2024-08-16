Monsoon system to enter Sindh today, heavy rains expected until Aug 25

KARACHI – The Meteorological Department has stated that a monsoon system will enter Sindh from today, and the monsoon spell is expected to continue in the country until August 25.
According to the Meteorological Department, rain accompanied by thunder and lightning may occur in various cities of Sindh, including Karachi, Ghotki, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Sanghar, Thatta, and Sukkur, until August 19.
On the other hand, heavy rain is forecasted in Gujranwala, Hafizabad, and Chiniot, prompting the NDMA to warn of urban flooding in major cities of Punjab.
The prime minister has issued instructions to the NDMA, PDMA, and other relevant institutions to remain on high alert during the new monsoon spell.
The prime minister also stated that he is personally monitoring the expected intense monsoon spell until August 25 via a dashboard, and preparations for the evacuation of people and drainage during emergencies should be ensured.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 16, 2024 in open market.
On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.8 for buying, and 360 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.8
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.8
|187.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.1
|743.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.8
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.5
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
