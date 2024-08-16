TikToker Hareem Shah’s workout video goes viral

Famous TikToker Hareem Shah has once again taken social media by storm, this time with a workout video that has quickly gone viral.

Known for her controversial and entertaining content, Hareem Shah shared the video on her TikTok and Instagram accounts, showcasing her exercise routine at a gym.

The video has garnered thousands of views and comments within hours, sparking a mixed reaction from her followers.

While some fans praised her dedication to fitness, others criticized the video, claiming it was merely a publicity stunt.

Hareem Shah, no stranger to internet fame, continues to dominate social media with her bold and often polarizing content.

Her latest workout video adds to the long list of viral moments that have kept her in the spotlight.