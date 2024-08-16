Search

Lifestyle

TikToker Hareem Shah’s workout video goes viral

Web Desk
09:32 AM | 16 Aug, 2024
TikToker Hareem Shah’s workout video goes viral

Famous TikToker Hareem Shah has once again taken social media by storm, this time with a workout video that has quickly gone viral.

Known for her controversial and entertaining content, Hareem Shah shared the video on her TikTok and Instagram accounts, showcasing her exercise routine at a gym.

The video has garnered thousands of views and comments within hours, sparking a mixed reaction from her followers.

While some fans praised her dedication to fitness, others criticized the video, claiming it was merely a publicity stunt.

Hareem Shah, no stranger to internet fame, continues to dominate social media with her bold and often polarizing content.

Her latest workout video adds to the long list of viral moments that have kept her in the spotlight.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

10:00 AM | 16 Aug, 2024

Zhalay Sarhadi grills Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar over honey trapping ...

09:32 AM | 16 Aug, 2024

TikToker Hareem Shah’s workout video goes viral

10:35 PM | 14 Aug, 2024

Pakistani singer Aima Baig reveals she suffered a minor heart attack

10:49 AM | 13 Aug, 2024

Actress Nimra Khan survives kidnapping attempt in Karachi

11:17 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Sania Mirza makes style statement in multi-coloured dress

02:50 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

‘My Discovery of God’ – Hamza Ali Abbasi publishes Islamic book

Advertisement

Latest

01:47 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Oman suspends hiring of foreign workers: Here's what it means

Gold & Silver

02:25 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Gold registers slight decline in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 16 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 16, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.

British Pound rate stayed at 357.8 for buying, and 360 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.9.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.2 280.5
Euro EUR 303.7 305.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.8 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 183.8 187.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.1 743.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.8 207.15
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.35 910.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: