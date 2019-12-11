PM Imran becomes world's fifth most influential leader on Twitter in 2019 ranking

LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan has grabbed 5th spot in a list of world’s most influential leaders of 2019 on Twitter.

The cricketer-turned-politician is having a average of 6k RTs (retweet per tweet) ratio on the micro blogging site, according to a latest ranking report released by Twiplomacy.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdul Aziz is on the top of the list with US President Donald Trump at the second most influential leader of the world on Twitter.

The Pakistani premier has surpassed his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, who is having an average of 4k RTs.

Currently, PM Imran has 10.7 million followers on the social networking site.

The 67-years-old premier has following ranking on different sites.