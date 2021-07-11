Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 11 July 2021
09:31 AM | 11 Jul, 2021
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 11, 2021 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 159 159.60
Euro EUR 185.50 187.50
UK Pound Sterling GBP 217 220
U.A.E Dirham AED 42.50 43
Saudi Riyal SAR 41.50 42
Australian Dollar AUD 117.50 119.50
Bahrain Dinar BHD 386.70 388.70
Canadian Dollar CAD 125.50 127.50
China Yuan CNY 23.50 23.65
Danish Krone DKK 23.20 23.50
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 16.65 16.90
Indian Rupee INR 2.03 2.10
Japanese Yen JPY 1.41 1.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 481.50 484
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 36.50 36.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 96.25 96.95
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.45 17.70
Omani Riyal OMR 392.50 394.50
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 39.50 40.10
Singapore Dollar SGD 116 118
Swedish Korona SEK 17.80 18.05
Swiss Franc CHF 159 159.90
Thai Bhat THB 4.80 4.90

