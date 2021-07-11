Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 July 2021
08:51 AM | 11 Jul, 2021
A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 108,500 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 93,020 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 85,270 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 99,460
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,565
|Karachi
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,565
|Quetta
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,565
|Attock
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,565
|Multan
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,565
