Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 11 June 2021
Web Desk
10:03 AM | 11 Jun, 2021
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 11, 2021 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 155.55 156.05
Euro EUR 189.27 189.77
UK Pound Sterling GBP 219.05 220.08
U.A.E Dirham AED 42.35 42.47
Saudi Riyal SAR 41.48 41.60
Australian Dollar AUD 120.48 120.80
Bahrain Dinar BHD 386.50 388.50
Canadian Dollar CAD 128.42 128.77
China Yuan CNY 23.50 23.65
Danish Krone DKK 23.20 23.50
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 16.65 16.90
Indian Rupee INR 2.03 2.10
Japanese Yen JPY 1.41 1.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 481.50 484
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 36.50 36.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 96.25 96.95
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.45 17.70
Omani Riyal OMR 392.50 394.50
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 39.50 40.10
Singapore Dollar SGD 115.60 118.10
Swedish Korona SEK 17.80 18.05
Swiss Franc CHF 159 159.90
Thai Bhat THB 4.80 4.90

