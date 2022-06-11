Pakistan denies reports of assuring support to US in India’s UNSC membership bid
Share
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar on Monday rubbished the reports that Foreign Minister Bilwala Bhutto Zardari had assured the US of not opposing India's bid for the permanent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) membership.
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari went to the US last month to participate in a UN-hosted food security conference. During his visit, he also held a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on May 18.
Following the visit, reports emerged on social media that the Pakistani foreign minister had given assurance to the US state secretary.
Addressing a weekly briefing, the FO spokesperson said that reports were being wrongly attributed to Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, adding that no such discussion was held during the meeting between the foreign minister and the US state secretary.
The stance held by Pakistan on the UNSC reforms is clear and unambiguous, he said, adding that there is no change in it.
He said that Pakistan supported the ways that would make the UNSC more democratic and transparent.
FM Bilawal Bhutto defends ex-PM Imran’s Russia ... 10:10 AM | 20 May, 2022
NEW YORK – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari defended former prime minister Imran Khan’s visit to ...
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Pakistan facing difficult phase, says Miftah Ismail in post-budget ...03:24 PM | 11 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan denies reports of assuring support to US in India’s UNSC ...02:46 PM | 11 Jun, 2022
-
- Pakistan vows to punish culprits involved in Karachi Hindu temple ...01:38 PM | 11 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Anoushay Abbasi shares new sizzling photos from Dubai11:59 AM | 11 Jun, 2022
- Mahira Khan’s new dance video goes viral11:26 AM | 11 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022