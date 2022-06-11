Pakistan denies reports of assuring support to US in India’s UNSC membership bid

02:46 PM | 11 Jun, 2022
Pakistan denies reports of assuring support to US in India’s UNSC membership bid
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar on Monday rubbished the reports that Foreign Minister Bilwala Bhutto Zardari had assured the US of not opposing India's bid for the permanent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) membership. 

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari went to the US last month to participate in a UN-hosted food security conference. During his visit, he also held a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on May 18. 

Following the visit, reports emerged on social media that the Pakistani foreign minister had given assurance to the US state secretary. 

Addressing a weekly briefing, the FO spokesperson said that reports were being wrongly attributed to Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, adding that no such discussion was held during the meeting between the foreign minister and the US state secretary. 

The stance held by Pakistan on the UNSC reforms is clear and unambiguous, he said, adding that there is no change in it. 

He said that Pakistan supported the ways that would make the UNSC more democratic and transparent. 

FM Bilawal Bhutto defends ex-PM Imran’s Russia ... 10:10 AM | 20 May, 2022

NEW YORK – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari defended former prime minister Imran Khan’s visit to ...

More From This Category
Pakistan facing difficult phase, says Miftah ...
03:24 PM | 11 Jun, 2022
Pakistan vows to punish culprits involved in ...
01:38 PM | 11 Jun, 2022
Pakistan vows reforms after 'cruel' animal ...
10:12 AM | 11 Jun, 2022
FM Bilawal apprises UNGA President Abdullah on ...
09:09 AM | 11 Jun, 2022
Pakistan Army comes up with fuel-saving strategy ...
10:41 PM | 10 Jun, 2022
Check out how new tax regime will affect you!
10:08 PM | 10 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan leaves fans stunned with alluring pictures
02:00 PM | 11 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr