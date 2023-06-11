Search

Pakistan

PM Shehbaz orders relief, rehabilitation measures in rain-affected areas of KP

Web Desk 11:01 AM | 11 Jun, 2023
PM Shehbaz orders relief, rehabilitation measures in rain-affected areas of KP

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued directives to the NDMA to ensure relief and rehabilitation efforts in the rain-affected regions of the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

In a statement, he instructed the relevant authorities to provide a report on relief activities within 24 hours.

At least 28 people were killed and over 140 injured as a heavy downpour, strong winds and thunderstorms lashed the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, toppling walls, uprooting trees and pylons, leaving many areas without power.

Furthermore, the prime minister emphasized the need for immediate action in anticipation of Cyclone BIPARJOY approaching Karachi. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of proactive preparations in collaboration with the Sindh government, urging the NDMA to take necessary precautions.

Shehbaz Sharif also emphasized the provision of comprehensive assistance to the people of Balochistan province during storms and rainfall. He expressed his condolences for the loss of precious lives in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to the heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Hafiz Nauman, Chairman of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), met with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Saturday. During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed on the measures taken by LESCO to address electricity demand and supply issues, as well as electricity theft.

The Chairman of LESCO also provided an update on the implementation of the Prime Minister’s solarization project within LESCO’s jurisdiction.

Rain lashes KP and Punjab, kills at least 28

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Rain lashes KP and Punjab, kills at least 28

12:21 AM | 11 Jun, 2023

PM Shehbaz decides to launch fixed tax region to boost IT exports

05:55 PM | 6 Jun, 2023

Arabian Sea potential cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ may hit Karachi, other coastal areas in Pakistan

02:49 PM | 6 Jun, 2023

May 9 violence: LHC orders immediate release of Shah Mahmood Qureshi

01:14 PM | 6 Jun, 2023

Pakistani govt to present budget on June 9 as PM vows relief for businesses, people

09:14 AM | 6 Jun, 2023

Pak Suzuki Motors shares its plight with PM Shehbaz, asks him not to raise taxes, duties on cars up to 1000cc

10:40 PM | 5 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan wants strong ties with Russia, says Bilawal 

01:00 PM | 11 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 11, 2023

08:37 AM | 11 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 11, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 11, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.15 305.15
Euro EUR 319.5 322.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372 376
U.A.E Dirham AED 83.1 84
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.7 80.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 762.38 770.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 227 230
China Yuan CNY 40.28 40.68
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.55 36.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.14
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 931.55 940.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.19 62.79
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.18 176.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.88 26.18
Omani Riyal OMR 744.53 752.53
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.72 79.42
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 315.34 317.84
Thai Bhat THB 8.23 8.38

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 11, 2023

Gold Rate Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,450.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Karachi PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Islamabad PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Peshawar PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Quetta PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Sialkot PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Attock PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Gujranwala PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Jehlum PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Multan PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Bahawalpur PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Gujrat PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Nawabshah PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Chakwal PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Hyderabad PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Nowshehra PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Sargodha PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Faisalabad PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Mirpur PKR 226,800 PKR 2617

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: