PM Shehbaz orders relief, rehabilitation measures in rain-affected areas of KP

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued directives to the NDMA to ensure relief and rehabilitation efforts in the rain-affected regions of the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
In a statement, he instructed the relevant authorities to provide a report on relief activities within 24 hours.
At least 28 people were killed and over 140 injured as a heavy downpour, strong winds and thunderstorms lashed the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, toppling walls, uprooting trees and pylons, leaving many areas without power.
Furthermore, the prime minister emphasized the need for immediate action in anticipation of Cyclone BIPARJOY approaching Karachi. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of proactive preparations in collaboration with the Sindh government, urging the NDMA to take necessary precautions.
Shehbaz Sharif also emphasized the provision of comprehensive assistance to the people of Balochistan province during storms and rainfall. He expressed his condolences for the loss of precious lives in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to the heavy rains.
Meanwhile, Hafiz Nauman, Chairman of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), met with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Saturday. During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed on the measures taken by LESCO to address electricity demand and supply issues, as well as electricity theft.
The Chairman of LESCO also provided an update on the implementation of the Prime Minister’s solarization project within LESCO’s jurisdiction.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 11, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.15
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319.5
|322.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.1
|84
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.7
|80.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.38
|770.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.55
|36.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.14
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|931.55
|940.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.19
|62.79
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.18
|176.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.53
|752.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.72
|79.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.34
|317.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.23
|8.38
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,450.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Karachi
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Quetta
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Attock
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Multan
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis
