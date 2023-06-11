PM Shehbaz orders relief, rehabilitation measures in rain-affected areas of KP

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued directives to the NDMA to ensure relief and rehabilitation efforts in the rain-affected regions of the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, he instructed the relevant authorities to provide a report on relief activities within 24 hours.

At least 28 people were killed and over 140 injured as a heavy downpour, strong winds and thunderstorms lashed the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, toppling walls, uprooting trees and pylons, leaving many areas without power.

Furthermore, the prime minister emphasized the need for immediate action in anticipation of Cyclone BIPARJOY approaching Karachi. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of proactive preparations in collaboration with the Sindh government, urging the NDMA to take necessary precautions.

Shehbaz Sharif also emphasized the provision of comprehensive assistance to the people of Balochistan province during storms and rainfall. He expressed his condolences for the loss of precious lives in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to the heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Hafiz Nauman, Chairman of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), met with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Saturday. During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed on the measures taken by LESCO to address electricity demand and supply issues, as well as electricity theft.

The Chairman of LESCO also provided an update on the implementation of the Prime Minister’s solarization project within LESCO’s jurisdiction.