PTI worker Ali Bilal died in road accident, not in police custody: Moshin Naqvi

LAHORE – Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker Ali Bilal did not die in police custody.

Addressing a news conference along with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Usman Anwar in Lahore, the chief minister threw light on the March 8 protest in which Ali Bilal lost his life.

Naqvi said the incident of death of any citizen is not an ordinary one and the PTI worker did not die due to violence.

The chief minister stated that the PTI worker’s death was the result of a traffic incident but the party leaders still hurling accusations at him.

“We have nothing to do with politics. I did not want to talk, but false accusations are being hurled at me,” he added.

He said that it was a blind murder case. He disclosed that the father of Ali Bilal was offered Rs10 million to bring false evidence against him.

IGP Usman Anwar said that action would be taken against those involved in the death of the PTI worker as investigation into the death was underway.

PTI worker Ali Bilal's body was brought to Services Hospital in a vehicle at 6:52 pm and the driver of the vehicle was identified as Jahanzeb, the IGP said, adding those arrested in connection with this killing will be presented in court.

Mohammad Jahanzeb Nawaz, a driver at a private company, claimed that he along with his friends were heading to Mall Road from Fortress Stadium when a man struck with their vehicle. He said that they rushed him to the CMH, but later on they moved him to the Services Hospital where doctors said that the injured man was brought dead. He said that he informed his employer Raja Shakeel Zaman, PTI central Punjab leader, about the whole incident.

In a video statement, PTI worker Mohsin Shah claimed that he along with other party activists including Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah were arrested by police on March 8. He said they were heading towards Fortress Stadium in a police van when one of them asked the police to stop the vehicle to pee. He said that all the party workers got off the vehicle and dispersed.

Another video of a PTI worker is also making rounds on the internet.

The PTI claimed that Punjab police killed its worker Ali Bilal — nicknamed Zille Shah — during Wednesday’s standoff at Zaman Park.

On Wednesday, Punjab Home Department had imposed Section 144 in Lahore citing serious security threats for seven days. The clashes occurred as police attempted to disrupt the gathering of the PTI workers at PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

According to the post-mortem report, the victim had 26 marks of torture on his body.

The PTI chief then shared a video of Bilal being taken away in a police van claiming that he was killed in police custody.

The police formed also a committee to probe Bilal’s death on Thursday comprising Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Elite Force Sadiq Ali and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Imran Kashore.