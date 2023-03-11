Search

PakistanTop News

PTI worker Ali Bilal died in road accident, not in police custody: Moshin Naqvi

Web Desk 12:00 PM | 11 Mar, 2023
PTI worker Ali Bilal died in road accident, not in police custody: Moshin Naqvi
Source: file photo

LAHORE – Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker Ali Bilal did not die in police custody.

Addressing a news conference along with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Usman Anwar in Lahore, the chief minister threw light on the March 8 protest in which Ali Bilal lost his life.

Naqvi said the incident of death of any citizen is not an ordinary one and the PTI worker did not die due to violence.

The chief minister stated that the PTI worker’s death was the result of a traffic incident but the party leaders still hurling accusations at him. 

“We have nothing to do with politics. I did not want to talk, but false accusations are being hurled at me,” he added. 

He said that it was a blind murder case. He disclosed that the father of Ali Bilal was offered Rs10 million to bring false evidence against him. 

IGP Usman Anwar said that action would be taken against those involved in the death of the PTI worker as investigation into the death was underway.

PTI worker Ali Bilal's body was brought to Services Hospital in a vehicle at 6:52 pm and the driver of the vehicle was identified as Jahanzeb, the IGP said, adding those arrested in connection with this killing will be presented in court.

Mohammad Jahanzeb Nawaz, a driver at a private company, claimed that he along with his friends were heading to Mall Road from Fortress Stadium when a man struck with their vehicle. He said that they rushed him to the CMH, but later on they moved him to the Services Hospital where doctors said that the injured man was brought dead. He said that he informed his employer Raja Shakeel Zaman, PTI central Punjab leader, about the whole incident.

In a video statement, PTI worker Mohsin Shah claimed that he along with other party activists including Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah were arrested by police on March 8. He said they were heading towards Fortress Stadium in a police van when one of them asked the police to stop the vehicle to pee. He said that all the party workers got off the vehicle and dispersed.

Another video of a PTI worker is also making rounds on the internet.

The PTI claimed that Punjab police killed its worker Ali Bilal — nicknamed Zille Shah — during Wednesday’s standoff at Zaman Park. 

On Wednesday, Punjab Home Department had imposed Section 144 in Lahore citing serious security threats for seven days. The clashes occurred as police attempted to disrupt the gathering of the PTI workers at PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

According to the post-mortem report, the victim had 26 marks of torture on his body.

The PTI chief then shared a video of Bilal being taken away in a police van claiming that he was killed in police custody.

The police formed also a committee to probe Bilal’s death on Thursday comprising Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Elite Force Sadiq Ali and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Imran Kashore.

UN demands probe into killing of PTI worker in police custody

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Bilawal Bhutto says IMF not being fair to Pakistan

10:42 AM | 11 Mar, 2023

SC Justice Mazahar Naqvi faces another reference in SJC over audio leak

07:39 PM | 10 Mar, 2023

UN demands probe into killing of PTI worker in police custody

02:15 PM | 10 Mar, 2023

Quetta police reach Lahore to arrest Imran Khan

12:17 PM | 10 Mar, 2023

Imran Khan suspends Lahore rally after police, PTI workers come face to face

07:36 PM | 8 Mar, 2023

Section 144 imposed in Lahore ahead of PTI rallies

01:36 PM | 8 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PSL8: Multan Sultans face Quetta Gladiators today

02:00 PM | 11 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 11, 2023

08:03 AM | 11 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 11, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 10, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 281.5 284
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331.5 334.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.02 742.02
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 39.6 40.04
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.16 35.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.24 907.24
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.67 172.67
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.19 25.49
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 194.93 196.93
Swedish Korona SEK 25.09 25.39
Swiss Franc CHF 293.21 295.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 11 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,380.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,500 PKR 2,095
Karachi PKR 197,500 PKR 2,095
Islamabad PKR 197,500 PKR 2,095
Peshawar PKR 197,500 PKR 2,095
Quetta PKR 197,500 PKR 2,095
Sialkot PKR 197,500 PKR 2,095
Attock PKR 197,500 PKR 2,095
Gujranwala PKR 197,500 PKR 2,095
Jehlum PKR 197,500 PKR 2,095
Multan PKR 197,500 PKR 2,095
Bahawalpur PKR 197,500 PKR 2,095
Gujrat PKR 197,500 PKR 2,095
Nawabshah PKR 197,500 PKR 2,095
Chakwal PKR 197,500 PKR 2,095
Hyderabad PKR 197,500 PKR 2,095
Nowshehra PKR 197,500 PKR 2,095
Sargodha PKR 197,500 PKR 2,095
Faisalabad PKR 197,500 PKR 2,095
Mirpur PKR 197,500 PKR 2,095

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: