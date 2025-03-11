Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Malaysian Ringgits to Pakistani rupees rate today on March 11, 2025

KARACHI – The exchange rate for Malaysian Ringgits in open market of Pakistan stood at Rs62.18 while it is being sold for Rs62.78 on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

The MYR to PKR exchange rate remains in top search as a significant number of overseas Pakistani workers live there for jobs. Additionally, it holds significant importance due to strong trade relations between the two countries.

There are an estimated 160,000 Pakistani nationals residing in Malaysia, belonging to various walks of life. Over 3800 Pakistani students are studying in higher education institutes in Malaysia, making Pakistan the 3rd largest source of international students in Malaysia.

Pakistan is also one of the major workforce source countries for Malaysia in various key sectors including plantation, construction, manufacturing, agriculture and services etc.

Malaysian Ringgit to PKR Exchange Rate

The latest exchange rate of Malaysian Ringgit in Pakistan stands at Rs62.18. People can exchange the 1,000 MYRs for Rs62,180.

Meanwhile, bilateral trade has gained momentum over the past few years and was recorded at US$ 1.5 billion in 2023-24. Pakistan’s major exports to Malaysia include rice, condensate oil, onions, potatoes, home textile, corn, seafood, and meat, whereas chief imports include palm oil and its products, petroleum, LNG, computers and laptops, nonwoven wadding, and fiber board etc.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72
