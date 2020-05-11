Two traffic cops among 3 injured in Peshawar IED blast
12:41 PM | 11 May, 2020
Share
Peshawar: At least three people were injured in an explosion near Ashraf Road in Peshawar, local media reported.
The explosive device was planted near a electric poll alongside the road. Two of the injured persons have been identified as traffic wardens.
Security forces have cordoned off the area while injured has been shifted to hospital for treatment.
The police and other law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area.
The Bomb Disposal team said that around two kilograms of explosive material was used in the IED blast.
- Federal Cabinet meeting today to discuss latest countrywide COVID-19 ...09:56 AM | 12 May, 2020
- Insaf Imdad Programme: Punjab starts distribution of cash assistance ...09:44 AM | 12 May, 2020
- Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Pakistan decides to start construction activities08:59 AM | 12 May, 2020
- Pakistan confirms 706 deaths; COVID-19 tally soars to 32,08108:28 AM | 12 May, 2020
- Be age-friendly during COVID -19 pandemic11:43 PM | 11 May, 2020
Is Zayn Malik going to propose to Gigi Hadid?
06:13 PM | 11 May, 2020
- Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande team up for track 'Stuck With U'05:50 PM | 11 May, 2020
- Adnan Malik pens heartwarming note on Mother’s Day to honour late ...04:56 PM | 11 May, 2020
- Bila Ashraf, Asad Siddiqui are obsessed with Dirilis:Ertugrul as much ...04:11 PM | 11 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020