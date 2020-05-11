Two traffic cops among 3 injured in Peshawar IED blast
Web Desk
12:41 PM | 11 May, 2020
Two traffic cops among 3 injured in Peshawar IED blast
Share

Peshawar: At least three people were injured in an explosion near Ashraf Road in Peshawar, local media reported.

The explosive device was planted near a electric poll alongside the road. Two of the injured persons have been identified as traffic wardens.

Security forces have cordoned off the area while injured has been shifted to hospital for treatment. 

The police and other law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area.

The Bomb Disposal team said that around two kilograms of explosive material was used in the IED blast. 

More From This Category
Federal Cabinet meeting today to discuss latest ...
09:56 AM | 12 May, 2020
Insaf Imdad Programme: Punjab starts distribution ...
09:44 AM | 12 May, 2020
Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Pakistan decides to start ...
08:59 AM | 12 May, 2020
Safeguarding minorities’ rights, top priority ...
09:03 PM | 11 May, 2020
Education minister responds to 'confusion' over ...
04:27 PM | 11 May, 2020
Eid Al Fitr 2020: First day of Eid is likely to ...
03:51 PM | 11 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Is Zayn Malik going to propose to Gigi Hadid?
06:13 PM | 11 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr