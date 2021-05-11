Watch: Russian President Putin smashes 8 goals in ice hockey match

11:36 PM | 11 May, 2021
Watch: Russian President Putin smashes 8 goals in ice hockey match
Versatile Russian President Vladimir Putin has this time displayed his skill in ice hockey match held in Sochi.

Putting on his skates for, the president played for the Hockey Legends team against the Night Hockey League team as part of the 10th Night Hockey League National Festival at the Bolshoi Ice Arena. In the match, Putting scored eight goals.

The Night Hockey League is an all-Russia amateur teams hockey tournament founded by Vladimir Putin in in 2011. As is customary, the Russian president played for the Hockey Legends team as the No. 11.

