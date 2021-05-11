Mariyam Nafees shares pictures from her Dua-e-Khair

Actress Mariyam Nafees Tuesday shared adorable pictures of an even of Dua-e-Khari, held to pray for her and her to-be-hubby Amaan Ahmed beautiful future.

The event was held at Diyar-e-Dil’s place where the family of Ahmed, who owns Uncut Studio, was invited.

Sharing the adorable pictures on Twitter, the actress wrote: “Found crazy to my crazy! Thank you for giving me the kinda love that I didn’t know existed”.

Amaan Ahmed also shared photos on Facebook.

“I believed true love doesn't exist anymore. I was wrong. Thank you for loving me the way you love me,” he captioned.