Mariyam Nafees shares pictures from her Dua-e-Khair
Actress Mariyam Nafees Tuesday shared adorable pictures of an even of Dua-e-Khari, held to pray for her and her to-be-hubby Amaan Ahmed beautiful future.
The event was held at Diyar-e-Dil’s place where the family of Ahmed, who owns Uncut Studio, was invited.
Sharing the adorable pictures on Twitter, the actress wrote: “Found crazy to my crazy! Thank you for giving me the kinda love that I didn’t know existed”.
• Found crazy to my crazy! ♥️— Mariyam Nafees (@MariyamNafeees) May 11, 2021
Thank you for giving me the kinda love that I didn’t know existed. 🧿#Alhamdulillah #DuaEKhair #27Ramzan#ThisOneForReal #AmYam pic.twitter.com/x2p0hmTKGG
Amaan Ahmed also shared photos on Facebook.
“I believed true love doesn't exist anymore. I was wrong. Thank you for loving me the way you love me,” he captioned.
