Falak Shabir is taking care of wife Sarah Khan's pregnancy cravings
Web Desk
08:24 PM | 11 May, 2021
Celebrity couple Falak Shabbir and Sarah Khan have been dropping hints toward welcoming a little guest in their life soon and the ever caring husband Falak is leaving no stone unturned to make sure his wife's pregnancy goes smooth.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the 35-year-old singer left fans swooning after he made sure that Sarah's sweet pregnancy cravings are fulfilled.

In the viral clip, he can be seen handing a brownie with his name on it to his wife who looked amused and happy over his offering.

The move was sure to leave fans swooning over the couple as they showered them with compliments. 

On April 17, singer and songwriter Falak Shabir left his fans speculating he and his wife Sarah Khan, a celebrated actor, are expecting their first child.

Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and the celebrity couple recently visited Turkey to spent vacation.

Sarah Khan drops big pregnancy hint in latest ... 07:57 PM | 22 Apr, 2021

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan has added to the speculations surrounding her pregnancy after her husband Falk Shabbir set ...

