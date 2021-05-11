Mehwish Hayat shares an adorable throwback picture

Web Desk
09:01 PM | 11 May, 2021
Mehwish Hayat shares an adorable throwback picture
Mehwish Hayat is blessed with a beautiful face and she has often enchanted her admirers by posting stunning pictures and videos of herself on her Instagram handle.

Dabbling in diverse roles and proving her versatility on screen, the 33-year-old seems to be a true animal lover to the core as in her recent post she has revealed her undying love for animals

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Load Wedding star shared an adorable throwback picture and wrote “Was spring cleaning and stumbled upon this photo from my childhood hidden in an old notebook.”

“Guess that two things have remained a constant; my undying love for animals and that cheeky smile! Lol", she concluded with a heart emoji.

The super cute photograph had a younger self of Mehwish where she can be spotted holding two rabbits in her arms and flashing her million-dollar smile which the netizens loved.

Hayat was awarded Pakistan’s highest accolade 'Tamgha-e-Imtiaz' in March 2019.

