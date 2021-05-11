Eid on Thursday in Saudi Arabia as moon not sighted

09:20 PM | 11 May, 2021
JEDDAH – Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Thursday (May 13) in Saudi Arabia and other Arab states.

According to Saudi Gazette, the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted, meaning Ramadan will last 30 days this year.

Meanwhile, the central ruet committee of Pakistan will hold a meeting in the federal capital on May 12 for the sighting of Eid moon as it is likely to be joined by the local unofficial ruet committee headed by Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai for the first time.

The unofficial ruet committee will also hold a meeting in Peshawar on May 12. Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai in this regard has summoned a meeting at Qasim Ali Khan Mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital.

The meeting will convene in parallel with the meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee that will be presided over by newly appointed Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad in the federal capital.

