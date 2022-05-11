Nora Fatehi turns up the heat with new swimming pool video
Share
Bollywood’s glam and dance queen Nora Fatehi is back with her gorgeous looks and enthralling escapades which keep her admirers hooked.
Turning heads in her latest posts, the 29-year-old star stormed the internet as she flaunted her self-care pool time, leaving her massive fan following all swooning.
Needless to say, the Kusu Kusu stunner looked drop-dead gorgeous as she enjoyed her pool time and soaked in the sun.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Nora has been making waves with her performance in the music video Kusu Kusu from Satyameva Jayate 2. It stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead roles.
Nora has earned a spot in the hearts of the audience with her active presence on social media. She has more than 37 million followers on Instagram.
Nora Fatehi and Ranveer Singh set the stage on ... 05:20 PM | 6 May, 2022
Bollywood’s glam and dance queen Nora Fatehi is back with her absolutely sizzling dance moves and gorgeous looks ...
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Nora Fatehi turns up the heat with new swimming pool video11:27 PM | 11 May, 2022
- FM Bilawal writes letter to UNSC, UN on illegal delimitation in IIOJK ...10:53 PM | 11 May, 2022
- Khawaja Asif, Asif Zardari talk about ex-DG ISI Faiz Hameed in latest ...10:24 PM | 11 May, 2022
-
-
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022