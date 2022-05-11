Nora Fatehi turns up the heat with new swimming pool video
Web Desk
11:27 PM | 11 May, 2022
Source: Nora Fatehi (Instagram)
Bollywood’s glam and dance queen Nora Fatehi is back with her gorgeous looks and enthralling escapades which keep her admirers hooked.

Turning heads in her latest posts, the 29-year-old star stormed the internet as she flaunted her self-care pool time, leaving her massive fan following all swooning.

Needless to say, the Kusu Kusu stunner looked drop-dead gorgeous as she enjoyed her pool time and soaked in the sun.

On the work front, Nora has been making waves with her performance in the music video Kusu Kusu from Satyameva Jayate 2. It stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead roles.

Nora has earned a spot in the hearts of the audience with her active presence on social media. She has more than 37 million followers on Instagram. 

