Iran FM meets Pakistan army chief to discuss border security, cooperation
Web Desk
02:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
Iran FM meets Pakistan army chief to discuss border security, cooperation
Share

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday (today) met with Iranian Foreign minister Javad Zareef to discuss bilateral ties and border cooperation

On arrival of the Iranian top diplomat at the Army Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the visiting dignitary was presented guard of honour and laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay homage to martyrs.

The two high-rank officials discussed the fight against terrorism, strengthening border cooperation, defense and expanding military relations between the two neighbouring countries.

The two sides also reviewed the latest security developments in the region, especially the recent terror attacks in Afghanistan.

Zarif and Pakistan army chief stressed the need to expand cooperation between Iran and Pakistan, especially in the field of security and the protection of common borders.

The border is also said to be the border of peace and friendship between the two countries.

Earlier the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Javad Zarif on Tuesday arrives Pakistan on a two-day official.

More From This Category
Maryam, Bilawal meet in GB today ahead of polls
03:35 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
Iran FM meets Pakistan army chief to discuss ...
02:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
IGP Inam Ghani announces new anti-crime policy
01:09 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
Money laundering case: Court indicts Shehbaz ...
11:27 AM | 11 Nov, 2020
Punjab rolls out ‘Rahmatul-lil-Alameen’ ...
11:05 AM | 11 Nov, 2020
Karachi Circular Railway to become partially ...
10:37 AM | 11 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Reema Khan pays tribute to classic Pakistani film heroes with an epic transformation
03:26 PM | 11 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr