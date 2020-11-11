Ahmed Ali Butt's wedding anniversary wish for wife will melt your heart

02:40 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
Ahmed Ali Butt's wedding anniversary wish for wife will melt your heart
Actor Ahmed Ali Butt is very active on social media, often sharing moments of his family life and celebrating his intimate affairs with fans.

Today the 'JPNA' star posted the sweetest anniversary note for his wife and it will leave you in complete awe.  No matter what, the most precious bond you'll ever have is with your significant other and the love that we have for our partner is unmatched and unconditional.

"A woman is responsible for making a home and a family but what you learn from being with an extraordinary woman is that she builds an entire castle of love and respect around your family, nurturing and protecting it every day," said Butt.

Concluding the note, he penned "Thank you my best friend @fatima_khanpk for the everyday battles you fight that keeps us safe and strong as a family. Happy anniversary love. #Blessed #happyanniversary #love #MashaAllah"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Butt is all set to make his international debut by playing a pivotal role in the upcoming UK Punjabi film "Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi". He will be starring opposite Gippy Grewal and Neeru Bajwa.

The 'Jawani Phir Nahi Ani' actor took to Instagram to announce that the shoot for the upcoming venture is currently underway in the UK: "Bismillah.. today I start shooting my next film in the UK with an incredible international cast, director and producers. Need your prayers as always."

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

