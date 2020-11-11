Bahrain's PM Khalifa bin Salman passes away at 84
MANAMA – The long-serving Prime Minister of Bahrain Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa has died in the United States at the age of 84.
The Bahrain new agency on Wednesday said the royal court mourns his royal highness who passed away this morning at mayo clinic hospital in the United States of America.
The burial ceremony will take place upon the return of his body and as per the pandemic situation, the funeral will be limited.
BREAKING: Bahrain’s Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, one of the world’s longest-serving prime ministers who led his island nation’s government for decades and survived the 2011 Arab Spring protests, has died. He was 84. https://t.co/9E8SzSCW8x— AP Middle East (@APMiddleEast) November 11, 2020
Sheikh Khalifa was one of the world’s longest-serving prime ministers who led his island nation’s government for decades and survived the 2011 Arab Spring protests that demanded his removal over corruption allegations.
