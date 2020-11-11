Maryam, Bilawal discuss future course of action over tea in GB

GILGIT CITY – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz held a one-on-one meeting in Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday.

Both the opposition leaders discussed the overall political situation of the country and their future strategies for the upcoming polls. The meeting was followed by a delegation-level meeting between party leaders from both parties.

Maryam and Bilawal are both on a campaign trail in the Gilgit-Baltistan ahead of the forthcoming Election 2020.

In Gilgit Baltistan, 330 candidates including four women will contest upcoming general elections in 24 constituencies of Legislative Council scheduled to be held on Sunday (Nov 15, 2020).

According to details, a total of 745361 voters including 453663 male and 33998 female voters would cost their votes.