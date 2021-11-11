Alizeh Shah's new photos leave fans awestruck
Share
Pakistan's rising star Alizeh Shah is quickly carving a niche for herself as a true blue fashionista owing to her enviable collection of outfits.
Keeping her wardrobe revamped, the Ehd-e-Wafa actor's signature style is all about panache and casual chic.
Needless to say, the 21-year-old continues to win hearts with her fleek ultra-glam looks and stylish wardrobe. This time around, Shah dressed up in an army green jumpsuit with a sleek hairstyle and full glammed up look.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Looking stunning, Alizeh's mesmerising face left the fans bedazzled as she looked breathtakingly beautiful.
The gorgeous beauty has an incredible physique and her brunette luscious locks compliment her.
On the work front, Alizeh is all set to share the screen with Ali Rehman in the upcoming drama serial Bebasi.
Alizeh Shah's gorgeous bridal shoot wins hearts 03:27 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
Grand and lavish bridal photoshoots with stunning jewels that look right out of a fairytale are clearly fans' ...
- Arabic version of 3000-years-old Indian poetry launched at SIBF 2021 ...04:53 PM | 11 Nov, 2021
-
-
- PAKvAUS: Good news for Pakistanis as Rizwan, Malik declared fit to ...03:39 PM | 11 Nov, 2021
-
-
-
- Hiba Bukhari gives major vacation goals with latest pictures02:40 PM | 11 Nov, 2021
- New Balochistan cabinet takes oath at Governor House05:28 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021