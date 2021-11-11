Alizeh Shah's new photos leave fans awestruck

Pakistan's rising star Alizeh Shah is quickly carving a niche for herself as a true blue fashionista owing to her enviable collection of outfits.

Keeping her wardrobe revamped, the Ehd-e-Wafa actor's signature style is all about panache and casual chic.

Needless to say, the 21-year-old continues to win hearts with her fleek ultra-glam looks and stylish wardrobe. This time around, Shah dressed up in an army green jumpsuit with a sleek hairstyle and full glammed up look.

Looking stunning, Alizeh's mesmerising face left the fans bedazzled as she looked breathtakingly beautiful.

The gorgeous beauty has an incredible physique and her brunette luscious locks compliment her.

On the work front, Alizeh is all set to share the screen with Ali Rehman in the upcoming drama serial Bebasi.