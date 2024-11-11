Mishi Khan falls while taking selfie in live TV show

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Mishi Khan fell off the sofa during a live show as the video of the incident went viral on social media.

Khan was trying to take a selfie while sitting on the sofa, but she lost her balance and fell off. Her mobile phone also dropped onto the floor during the incident,

After falling to the floor, a staff member rushed to her to lift her. Mishi can be seen in the video sitting back on the sofa and laughing over what happened to her.

After composing herself, the host told the staff, “Please don’t rush to help me so quickly.”

As the video has gone viral, some users expressed sympathy, others joked about how she fell while trying to take a selfie.