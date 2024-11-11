Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

TikToker Imsha Rehman’s private video goes viral

Tiktoker Imsha Rehmans Private Video Goes Viral

A controversial video involving internet personality Imsha Rehman has gone viral, sparking widespread backlash on social media.

The explicit clip, reportedly featuring Instagram influencer and TikTok star Imsha Rehman, surfaced online, showing her in compromising situations with a friend, according to social media users.

Pakistani TikTok influencers continue to face privacy violations, with the latest victim being Gilgit-Baltistan social media personality Imsha Rehman.

The video quickly spread across various platforms, leading to widespread condemnation from social media users, who expressed outrage over the invasion of privacy.

In response to the backlash, Imsha deactivated her Instagram and TikTok accounts, leaving her fans confused and concerned.

As activists and social media users urged the removal of the viral content, many called for a more compassionate approach to handling such sensitive situations.

Imsha herself spoke out about the ordeal, shedding light on the ongoing challenges faced by internet personalities in today’s digital world.

Earlier, another TikToker Minahil Malik’s alleged private video went viral on social media.

TikToker Minahil Malik alleged private video leaked online

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 11 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.20 278.90
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search