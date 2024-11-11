TikToker Imsha Rehman’s private video goes viral

A controversial video involving internet personality Imsha Rehman has gone viral, sparking widespread backlash on social media.

The explicit clip, reportedly featuring Instagram influencer and TikTok star Imsha Rehman, surfaced online, showing her in compromising situations with a friend, according to social media users.

Pakistani TikTok influencers continue to face privacy violations, with the latest victim being Gilgit-Baltistan social media personality Imsha Rehman.

The video quickly spread across various platforms, leading to widespread condemnation from social media users, who expressed outrage over the invasion of privacy.

In response to the backlash, Imsha deactivated her Instagram and TikTok accounts, leaving her fans confused and concerned.

As activists and social media users urged the removal of the viral content, many called for a more compassionate approach to handling such sensitive situations.

Imsha herself spoke out about the ordeal, shedding light on the ongoing challenges faced by internet personalities in today’s digital world.

Earlier, another TikToker Minahil Malik’s alleged private video went viral on social media.